Film "Krynky": how AFU managed to keep bridgehead in sight of enemy under continuous shelling from all possible weapons. VIDEO

The online premiere of the movie "Krynky" took place.

This was reported on Facebook by Armed Forces officer Myroslav Hai, Censor.NET reports.

"I recommend watching it.

The film KRYNKY. Libkos together with Ukrinform present a documentary.

Watch more: Fisherman from Kherson hit Russian drone with fish. VIDEO

DESCRIPTION: The story of the struggle for a small village in the Kherson region, of which nothing remains but a mention on a map and a short entry on Wikipedia. Occupied by Russian troops from the first days of the war, the small village in a picturesque area witnessed the incredible heroism, victory, and courage of the Ukrainian Marines.

Having crossed the Dnipro River and carried out an extremely difficult operation with a small combat team, our soldiers managed to hold the Krynky bridgehead in unrealistic conditions, in full view of the enemy, under continuous shelling from all possible weapons. This is a movie about how to not only survive but also get out of hell. It is a living testimony of those who saw death and came back to life.

Read more: Yesterday, occupiers targeted critical infrastructure facility, gas pipeline in Kherson region, twice hit Kutsurub district of Mykolaiv region. There are wounded

The video was created by Ukrainian photojournalists Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov. The video was directed, edited and produced by the Multimedia Department of Ukrinform.

Watch, click the "like" button, share," said Hai.