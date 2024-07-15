Zelenskyy held meeting with heads of RMAs: Key topics: energy, fortifications, security. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of regional military administrations.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The key topics were the operational situation in each region, energy, fortifications, and security. We also discussed the importance of establishing cooperation with representatives of the US states. Together, we can cooperate in energy, education, healthcare, rehabilitation and shelter provision," he said.

