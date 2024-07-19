"Wild Hornets" drone flies into open hatch of enemy tank. VIDEO

The operator of the Wild Hornets drone from the BULAVA unit destroyed an enemy tank by directing the UAV into an open hatch of the armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, in addition to the tank, the fighters managed to destroy the enemy's MTLB.

Watch more: Soldiers of 33rd SMB destroy enemy armoured vehicles with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

Thank you for your work! Please join the collection for the production of deadly hornets. Every hryvnia is important:

🔗 Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

💳 Bank card: 5375411207988499

💲 PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Soldiers destroy enemy TOS "Solntsepek" flamethrower system using "Wild Hornets" drone. VIDEO