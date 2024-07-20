Border guards destroyed two cannons and field store of ammunition of occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO
Two cannons and a field ammunition depot destroyed by 'Pomsta' border guards in the Bakhmut sector
The soldiers destroyed the occupiers' field staff with an accurate strike from the KS-19 anti-aircraft gun. The enemy's 152-mm 2A36 Giatsynt-B cannon and 152-mm D-20 howitzer gun were damaged by FPV drone pilots, Censor.NET reports.
