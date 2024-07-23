ENG
Soldiers of presidential brigade burned Russian T-80 tank in Serebryansky forest. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Condor" aerial reconnaissance company of the First Presidential Brigade "Bureviy" destroyed a Russian T-80 tank in the Serebryansky forest.

The video was posted on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

