Soldiers of presidential brigade burned Russian T-80 tank in Serebryansky forest. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Condor" aerial reconnaissance company of the First Presidential Brigade "Bureviy" destroyed a Russian T-80 tank in the Serebryansky forest.
The video was posted on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.
