Border guards attacked two enemy positions and camouflaged truck in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Border guards and aerial reconnaissance personnel discovered two enemy positions and a camouflaged truck in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders attacked the occupiers' positions with kamikaze drones.

See also: Powerful detonation of Russian armoured vehicles after a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit. VIDEO.

