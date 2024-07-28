Border guards attacked two enemy positions and camouflaged truck in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Border guards and aerial reconnaissance personnel discovered two enemy positions and a camouflaged truck in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders attacked the occupiers' positions with kamikaze drones.
