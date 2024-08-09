Kamikaze drone operator shoots down Russian helicopter over Kursk region of Russia. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Centre shot down a Russian helicopter in the skies over Russia's Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful attack shows that the drone attacked a helicopter flying at a fairly low altitude.

"SSU's successful hunt for Russian helicopters continues! The SSU has worked out another target with the help of an fpv drone in the 'Kursk People's Republic'. The video shows a drone of the Security Service's Central Specialised Operations Centre "A" hitting a helicopter as it was flying. The SSU has recently shot down another enemy helicopter with a drone. These are unique special operations in the history of warfare. Are we waiting for new results? God loves a trinity," the SSU commented on the video.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defence committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian armed forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defence, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region has been an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".