Russian Defence Ministry announces redeployment of reserves to Kursk region. VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced that it has sent reserves to the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The ministry released footage of convoys of military equipment allegedly heading to the Kursk region.

"The convoys marching to the areas of operations include BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery pieces, tanks transported on trawls, heavy tracked vehicles, Ural and KamAZ trucks," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 9 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence acknowledged that the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia had reached the town of Sudzha.

And The Economist claims that Russia has lost full control over at least 350 square kilometres of its territory in the Kursk region.

Read more: Fighting is going on several tens of kilometers from Kurchatov in Kursk region - Mayor Korpunkov