Ukrainian troops attack occupiers’ positions in Zaporizhzhia axis. VIDEO
Soldiers of the ARMAGEDON 422 LUFTWAFFE group used drones to inflict fire damage on the positions of the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia axis.
This was reported in the telegram channel Operatyvnyi ZSU, Censor.NET reports.
