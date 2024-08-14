ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6762 visitors online
News Video War
6 358 6

Charter fighters stop Russian assault in Kharkiv axis, destroying BMP-2 and two vehicles. VIDEO

On 14 August, at 5 am, the occupiers attempted an assault in the Kharkiv axis. A convoy of vehicles consisting of BMP-2 and two vehicles with troops moved towards the positions of our soldiers.

The timely detection and planning of the fire attack made it possible to stop the convoy, destroy the equipment and inflict fire damage on the enemy in close cooperation with the artillery of the MoD.

A video of another successful repulsed attack by the occupiers was published on the Facebook page of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter", Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers finish off occupiers with small arms after unsuccessful assault. VIDEO

Author: 

assaul (165) elimination (5001) APC_ (298)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 