Charter fighters stop Russian assault in Kharkiv axis, destroying BMP-2 and two vehicles. VIDEO
On 14 August, at 5 am, the occupiers attempted an assault in the Kharkiv axis. A convoy of vehicles consisting of BMP-2 and two vehicles with troops moved towards the positions of our soldiers.
The timely detection and planning of the fire attack made it possible to stop the convoy, destroy the equipment and inflict fire damage on the enemy in close cooperation with the artillery of the MoD.
A video of another successful repulsed attack by the occupiers was published on the Facebook page of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter", Censor.NET reports.
