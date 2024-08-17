"Neptune", "Bohdana", "Beaver": Zelenskyy showed samples of Ukrainian weapons and how they work against the enemy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed Ukrainian military developments and the results of their combat use.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the President's Facebook post.

Zelenskyy listed Ukrainian developments:

At sea: Neptune, Sea Baby, MAGURA V5.

On land: Bogdana, Stugna, Corsair.

In the air: Beaver, Gloom, Fierce.

"Our Ukrainian developments, which clean the Black Sea, add strength to our country and destroy Russia's potential. Glory to Ukraine!" the Head of State added.