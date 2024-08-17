ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11666 visitors online
News Video Ukrainian Arms
13 708 55

"Neptune", "Bohdana", "Beaver": Zelenskyy showed samples of Ukrainian weapons and how they work against the enemy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed Ukrainian military developments and the results of their combat use.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the President's Facebook post.

Zelenskyy listed Ukrainian developments:

At sea: Neptune, Sea Baby, MAGURA V5.
On land: Bogdana, Stugna, Corsair.
In the air: Beaver, Gloom, Fierce.

Read it on Censor.NET: Ukrainian producers plan to reach 2 million drones by the end of the year, - Ministry of Strategic Industries

"Our Ukrainian developments, which clean the Black Sea, add strength to our country and destroy Russia's potential. Glory to Ukraine!" the Head of State added.

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6379) weapons (2851) domestic producer (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 