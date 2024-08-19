Destruction of Russian targets on Kinburn Spit by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine legionnaires. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Cyclone" group of the International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a number of Russian targets on the Kinburn Spit.

The video was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the defenders hit and destroyed:

Machine gun crew;

BM "Tiger";

APC with personnel;

An observation post;

Machine gun crew;

Calculation of ATGMs;

Pickup truck;

UAZ with personnel;

A UAZ car;

Mortar crew;

UAZ;

Antenna;

An observation post;

Personnel in the building;

Personnel in the building;

UAZ;

The enemy's firing position.

