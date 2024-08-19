Destruction of Russian targets on Kinburn Spit by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine legionnaires. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Cyclone" group of the International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a number of Russian targets on the Kinburn Spit.
The video was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the defenders hit and destroyed:
- Machine gun crew;
- BM "Tiger";
- APC with personnel;
- An observation post;
- Machine gun crew;
- Calculation of ATGMs;
- Pickup truck;
- UAZ with personnel;
- A UAZ car;
- Mortar crew;
- UAZ;
- Antenna;
- An observation post;
- Personnel in the building;
- Personnel in the building;
- UAZ;
- The enemy's firing position.
