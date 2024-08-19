ENG
Destruction of Russian targets on Kinburn Spit by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine legionnaires. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Cyclone" group of the International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a number of Russian targets on the Kinburn Spit.

The video was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the defenders hit and destroyed:

  • Machine gun crew;
  • BM "Tiger";
  • APC with personnel;
  • An observation post;
  • Machine gun crew;
  • Calculation of ATGMs;
  • Pickup truck;
  • UAZ with personnel;
  • A UAZ car;
  • Mortar crew;
  • UAZ;
  • Antenna;
  • An observation post;
  • Personnel in the building;
  • Personnel in the building;
  • UAZ;
  • The enemy's firing position.

