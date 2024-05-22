Ukrainian naval drone attacks occupiers’ positions on Kinburn Spit with rocket-propelled munitions. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing rocket attacks on the occupiers’ positions on the Kinburn Spit, using rocket charges from a Ukrainian maritime drone.
According to Censor.NET, the attack by a naval drone was filmed by an aerial drone. The recording shows a volley of at least six missiles. Presumably, unguided S-8/Hydra 70 aircraft missiles were used as projectiles.
The Kinburn Spit is a sandy spit located in Mykolaiv district, Mykolaiv region, 4.0-7.5 km from Ochakiv. This spit is a continuation of the Kinburn Peninsula and partially separates the Black Sea from the Dnieper-Bug Estuary. The spit is part of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve.
