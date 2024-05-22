ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4371 visitors online
News Video War
18 123 45

Ukrainian naval drone attacks occupiers’ positions on Kinburn Spit with rocket-propelled munitions. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing rocket attacks on the occupiers’ positions on the Kinburn Spit, using rocket charges from a Ukrainian maritime drone.

According to Censor.NET, the attack by a naval drone was filmed by an aerial drone. The recording shows a volley of at least six missiles. Presumably, unguided S-8/Hydra 70 aircraft missiles were used as projectiles.

Watch more: Naval anchor mine destroyed in Odesa region - Ukrainian Navy. VIDEO

Read more: Explosion in Sevastopol: Russian occupiers began to cover their warships with civilian vessels - Navy

The Kinburn Spit is a sandy spit located in Mykolaiv district, Mykolaiv region, 4.0-7.5 km from Ochakiv. This spit is a continuation of the Kinburn Peninsula and partially separates the Black Sea from the Dnieper-Bug Estuary. The spit is part of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve.

Read more: Russia has not deployed its warships to Black Sea for 10 days - Ukrainian Navy

Author: 

Navy (331) Mykolayivska region (491) The Black Sea (368) MRL (118) drones (2326) Kinburn spit (16)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 