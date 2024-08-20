Zelenskyy holds meeting on water supply in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on water supply to cities and communities in Dnipropetrovsk region.
The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Marhanets, Nikopol, Pokrov, other towns. We are restoring water supply. We have been working on this under constant enemy fire. More than three hundred kilometres of water supply pipes. Kryvyi Rih with water. Reserves are being replenished," the statement said.
According to the President, a project on water supply in Mykolaiv region should also be implemented
"This should be done as quickly as possible," the head of state added.
