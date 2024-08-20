20 occupiers flee occupied landing site after Ukrainian drone drops ammunition. VIDEO
The defenders of the Pentagon unit of the 225th separate assault battalion used a drone to attack a forest belt where 20 Russian invaders were hiding.
They posted a video of their combat work on their Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Modern warfare is a war of drones. In this video, we have captured a great example of how drones are something we need in large volumes and there will never be too many of them. Just one drop made them run across the field, in the opposite direction from the battle. Just imagine, we liberated several kilometres of land without endangering our infantry," the defenders said.
