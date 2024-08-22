Soldiers of 92nd SAB trophy Russian IFV-3 as trophy. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko took an occupier's IFV-3 as a trophy. The trophy was evacuated by our armoured recovery vehicle BREM-4RM.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the telegram channel of the 92nd Brigade.
