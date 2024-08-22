ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5157 visitors online
News Video War
7 131 5

Soldiers of 92nd SAB trophy Russian IFV-3 as trophy. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko took an occupier's IFV-3 as a trophy. The trophy was evacuated by our armoured recovery vehicle BREM-4RM.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the telegram channel of the 92nd Brigade.

Watch more: Russian invader tried to kick Ukrainian drone away. VIDEO

Author: 

92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (124) APC_ (296)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 