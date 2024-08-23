Ukrainian flag was installed in centre of occupied Oleshky by soldiers of 124th TDF Brigade using UAV. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 124th separate territorial defence brigade used a UAV to install a Ukrainian flag in the centre of occupied Oleshky in Kherson region.

The defenders posted the video on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"On the occasion of the Flag Day of Ukraine, our servicemen made a symbolic but extremely important step - using a UAV, they installed a blue and yellow flag in the heart of the occupied town of Oleshky on the left bank of the Kherson region.

This is not only a symbol of our unbreakable strength and courage, but also a clear message to the occupiers: Ukraine always returns to its land. Our struggle continues, and every step we take gives hope to the Ukrainian people and brings us closer to victory. Glory to Ukraine!" - the statement reads.

