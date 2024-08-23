Latvian Defense Minister Sprūds meets with Umierov in Kyiv: they discussed strengthening Drone Coalition and building fortifications. VIDEO

On Friday, 23 August, Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

This was announced by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

"I had a productive meeting with the Latvian delegation headed by Defence Minister Andris Sprūds.

Together with the team, we informed our Latvian colleagues about the latest developments at the frontline and the process of equipping fortifications.

This year, Latvia will provide military support to Ukraine in the amount of about €112 million and will continue to provide defence assistance at the level of 0.25% of its GDP annually.

We discussed ways to further strengthen our strong partnership.

A particularly important topic is strengthening the Drone Coalition, where Latvia plays a leading role.

Within the framework of this international coalition, the process of transferring Latvian-made drones to the Defence Forces is underway. In total, Latvia will provide Ukraine with several thousand drones to repel large-scale Russian aggression.

They discussed the next steps to strengthen the Coalition, which has already united almost two dozen countries.

Mr Spruds expressed his readiness to work with other countries to engage them in the Coalition and similar initiatives in support of Ukraine.

I thank the people and government of Latvia for their unwavering support of Ukraine," Umierov said.