Blast wave throws body of occupier out of hiding after Wild Hornets drone attack. VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier from the Iron Flock UAV strike unit of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminated a Russian occupier using a Wild Hornet drone, which had found a hiding place in the technological premises of a local gas pipeline.
According to Censor.NET, after the drone attack, the occupier's body flew out the door of the building and fell a few metres away.
Your donations for the Wild Hornet drones have made Ukrainian land cleaner from Russian invaders. You can support the production of UAVs by following the details:
🔗 Mono-bank: http://send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
💳 Bank card number: 5375411217198790
💲 PayPal: [email protected]
