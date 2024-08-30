Blast wave throws body of occupier out of hiding after Wild Hornets drone attack. VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier from the Iron Flock UAV strike unit of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminated a Russian occupier using a Wild Hornet drone, which had found a hiding place in the technological premises of a local gas pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, after the drone attack, the occupier's body flew out the door of the building and fell a few metres away.

