Destruction of the enemy’s 96L6 radar and S-300 SAMS launcher. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators hit and set fire to the enemy's 96L6 radar and S-300 SAMS launcher.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The destruction of the Russian 96L6 radar and a launcher from the S-300 air defence system. Shot by the 'Shark' UAV, the work of the 'Shadow' unit," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

