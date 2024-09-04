ENG
Our defenders on tank and IFV destroy positions and buildings occupied by enemy in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th operational brigade of the Ivan Bohun National Guard "Chervona Kalyna" on a tank and an IFV destroy positions and buildings occupied by the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 107 combat engagements took place in frontline. Combat continues in eight locations in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

