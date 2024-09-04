Since beginning of day, 107 combat engagements took place in frontline. Battles continues in eight locations in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

As of now, the number of combat engagements in the frontline has increased to 107. The situation is most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions. The defence forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Today, the occupiers carried out air strikes and artillery shelling in the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. So far, there have been 5 air strikes involving 11 guided aerial bombs. In particular, the enemy attacked the areas of Sumy, Tokari, Nova Sloboda, Yampil, and Yunakivka. The following localities were shelled by artillery: Sydorivka, Novovasylivka, Slavhorod, Popivka, Vysoke, Pokrovka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Zarichchia, Dmytrivka, Mikhalchyna Sloboda and Chuikivka.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, there was one firefight near Vovchansk since the beginning of the day, which is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops attempted 14 times to storm our positions near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestove and Miasozharivka, and the fighting continues.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, and Torske. In total, there have been 11 combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, with four ongoing.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defences of our troops in the Siversk direction, but receives a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. Thus, near Ivano-Dariivka, the occupants tried to push our units back once.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried to drive our units from their positions once. The enemy also attacked Chasiv Yar with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times with the support of attack and bomber aircraft. A firefight is currently ongoing near New York.

The General Staff noted that the situation in the Pokrovsk directionremains tense. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove, Mykolaivka, and Myroliubivka. So far, the enemy has made 31 attacks on our positions. Fighting continues in eight locations. Enemy aircraft also struck near the towns of Oleksandropil and Selidove, using KABs and unguided missiles.

The situation is complicated in the Kurakhove direction, where the enemy has attacked our units 32 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy assaults towards Vodiane and Kostiantynivka were repelled.

In the vicinity of Robotyne in the Orikhiv directions, the occupants tried to advance once, but were fiercely repulsed.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, five enemy attacks were repelled, and the enemy was not successful.