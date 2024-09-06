Destruction of occupiers’ infantry by drone drops in Svatove direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade are destroying Russian occupiers in the Svatove direction by dropping ammunition from drones.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
