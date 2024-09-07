Occupier’s upper half of his body was torn off after attack by our soldiers. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated the Russian invader by dropping ammunition from drones.
The video was posted by the fighters on their telegram page, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password