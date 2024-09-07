ENG
Occupier’s upper half of his body was torn off after attack by our soldiers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated the Russian invader by dropping ammunition from drones.

The video was posted by the fighters on their telegram page, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

