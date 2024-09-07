ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7927 visitors online
News Video War
14 463 26

Ukrainian defenders destroy two enemy pontoon crossings and "Osa" SAM in Kursk region. VIDEO

Using GMLRS cluster missiles, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed two pontoon ferries and one air defence system in the Kursk region. In particular, the Russians hid the Osu surface-to-air missile system in a forest belt, but our soldiers destroyed it there as well.

A video of the destruction of enemy crossings and equipment was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupier’s upper half of his body was torn off after attack by our soldiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1500) elimination (5063) Kursk (746)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 