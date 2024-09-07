Ukrainian defenders destroy two enemy pontoon crossings and "Osa" SAM in Kursk region. VIDEO
Using GMLRS cluster missiles, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed two pontoon ferries and one air defence system in the Kursk region. In particular, the Russians hid the Osu surface-to-air missile system in a forest belt, but our soldiers destroyed it there as well.
A video of the destruction of enemy crossings and equipment was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
