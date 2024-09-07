Ammunition depot in Voronezh region attacked by SSU drones - sources. VIDEO

On the night of 7 September 2024, SSU drones attacked a warehouse with ammunition and equipment in Soldatskoe, Voronezh region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to its own sources.

According to sources, the enemy was actively using this warehouse to transfer equipment to Ukraine, so the SSU drones targeted it.

At the moment, there are four hot spots of fire at the facility and continuous detonation of ammunition, which continues to this day.

Watch more: Occupier’s upper half of his body was torn off after attack by our soldiers. VIDEO

Local authorities are urgently evacuating residents of nearby settlements.

"The SSU continues to work systematically to create a demilitarised zone in the Russian regions adjacent to Ukraine. Military airfields, ammunition depots and infrastructure facilities that work for the war in Ukraine are legitimate targets," an SSU source said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an ammunition depot in the Voronezh region of Russia was on fire after a drone attack.