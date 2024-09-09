Combat robot dog is in service of Ukrainian military. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing fragments of the use of a robotic drone by the Ukrainian military.

According to Censor.NET, the robot's operator spoke about its capabilities and stressed the significant benefits that come from using modern technology during combat operations.

"In general, this is a scout dog. It can work in the forest or urban areas. In addition, it can be guided by an operator or work along a route. It has a very small silhouette and is almost invisible. In the forest, we camouflaged it with camouflage fabric, and if you work in urban areas, you can hang anything on it. In this case, it will be activated and will film everything around it. It can deliver cargo, for example, to the guys in the blockade - ammunition or grenades that are missing at their position. In general, this product is a base into which everything that is currently relevant can be integrated," the Ukrainian soldier said.

