Man set off grenade at entrance to shop in Lubny, Poltava region: He died, 3 people were wounded. VIDEO (updated)

On the evening of 8 September, a man set off a grenade near the front door of a supermarket in Lubny, Poltava region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

The man died at the scene from the explosion of the ammunition.

Sources said it happened near one of the "ATB" stores. Three people also sustained shrapnel wounds and were taken by paramedics for treatment.

Watch more: Moment of explosion of training grenade in cafe on Reitarska Street in Kyiv. VIDEO

At the same time, the Communication Department of the National Police reported that law enforcement officers were approached by doctors who said that a grenade had exploded on Monastyrska Street in the city of Lubny near a supermarket, injuring three people

"During the initial investigative actions, the police found that an unknown man had thrown an explosive object at a group of people and fled in an unknown direction. As a result of the explosion, three people (born in 1982, 1983 and 1993) were injured and hospitalised in the Lubny Intensive Care Hospital. Operatives and investigators established that a 53-year-old local resident was involved in the crime. His body (without signs of life) with numerous injuries (probably from an explosive device) was found near the scene. To establish the cause of death, the body was sent for forensic examination," said Yevhen Karpets, head of the Lubny district police department.

A criminal proceeding has been opened on the grounds of a criminal offence under Part 2 of Article 15, Clause 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 (completed attempted murder of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, investigators are investigating the death of the defendant under Part 1 of Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Russians claim explosion and fire at fuel storage site in Belgorod region after Ukrainian UAV attack. PHOTO