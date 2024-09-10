Soldiers in Lyman sector need help in purchasing drones. VIDEO

The Ukrainian artillery scouts of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade, who are defending their homeland in the Lyman sector, need financial assistance in purchasing mavics.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

It is known that Mavic has firmly taken the place of the "eyes" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, the improvement of electronic warfare means also results in high losses of this type of copter. The state cannot always provide the troops with the necessary number of quadcopters, so the soldiers turn to Ukrainians.

"We are engaged in aerial reconnaissance and therefore the Mavic is the first and most necessary tool for our work. Unfortunately, they are becoming expendable in this war, but without them we cannot hit the enemy well and cannot achieve our goals," the Ukrainian defenders said.

Target: 220 000.00 ₴

Details to help

Link to the bank:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5r7YUtLP9A

Card number:

5375 4112 2247 9276

