Kamikaze drone destroys Strela-10 SAMS hidden by Russians on farm in Kursk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Flying Skull aerial reconnaissance unit detected a Russian Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system on a farm in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy complex was brought out of operation by a drone.
"The Russians are hiding military equipment on farms, driving agricultural machinery out of the premises," the soldiers said.
