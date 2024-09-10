Kamikaze drone destroys Strela-10 SAMS hidden by Russians on farm in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Flying Skull aerial reconnaissance unit detected a Russian Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system on a farm in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy complex was brought out of operation by a drone.

"The Russians are hiding military equipment on farms, driving agricultural machinery out of the premises," the soldiers said.

