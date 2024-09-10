ENG
Soldiers of 65th SMB destroy 4 cannons and UAZ of occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia direction destroyed 4 cannons and an enemy "loaf" in one combat mission using kamikaze drones, which the Russians used to transport personnel and ammunition to the front line.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the social network.

