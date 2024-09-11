"Charter" fighters captured two occupiers in Kharkiv sector: "They brought me and left me like cannon fodder". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Charter" captured Russian servicemen in the Kharkiv sector.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

The prisoners admitted that their commanders had sent the Russians as "cannon fodder". The occupiers came under mortar fire during an attempted assault, got lost in the woods, and were eventually captured by soldiers of the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine's "Charter". Later, the invaders would be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, we reported that the soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion replenished the exchange fund in the Kursk sector and captured the invader.

