Fighters of 3rd SAB clear enemy dugouts and talk to occupiers using trophy radio set: "If you don’t come out, you’ll be f#cked". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing footage of an assault on enemy positions by soldiers of the 3rd SAB in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording also contains a fragment of a conversation between Ukrainian soldiers and the occupiers through a trophy radio.

"A difficult assault under occupation fire. The soldiers fired back and moved towards the enemy until they reached the enemy dugouts. In one of the dugouts, the stormtroopers captured a 'Pecca' and a Russian radio, which they used to communicate with the occupiers to remind them that they are f#ggots. The battle in a video is new footage from the Third Assault Brigade's recent operation in Kharkiv region. The work of the soldiers of the 3rd company of the 2nd assault battalion!" the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Strong language!

