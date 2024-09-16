Engineer from BULAVA division commented on creation and testing of "Wild Hornets" grenade launcher drone. VIDEO

The engineer of the "Bulava" strike unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade spoke about the creation and testing of the "Wild Hornets" grenade launcher drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of "Wild Hornets".

"The scope of application (of a grenade launcher drone - Ed.) can be quite wide and it can perform a wide range of tasks. In assault operations, as a cover unit, which used to consist of people, now it can be drones. This tool can help save human lives," explained a UAV instructor from the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that fighters of the Bulava strike unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade installed a grenade launcher on the "Queen of Hornets" FPV drone and conducted a successful test.

