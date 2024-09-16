In Poland, city is under water after dam break: People are evacuated by helicopters. VIDEO

A flood dam on the Morawka River in the Polish city of Strona Śląska, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, damaged the dam. The city was flooded.

A video from the network shows a large flow of water demolishing houses.

According to RMF, Black Hawk helicopters from Wroclaw have been sent to the city. Many residents are fleeing on the roofs of buildings.

As a reminder, due to floods in Poland and the Czech Republic, railway operators in both countries have temporarily cancelled a number of flights.

On the instructions of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha offered "the relevant countries in our part of Europe to help rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine".

Later, Tusk said that Ukraine had offered to help Poland with flood relief: it was ready to send 100 rescuers.

A state of emergency is declared in Poland.

