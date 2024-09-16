Soldiers of Rubizh Brigade of NGU destroyed Russian tank with help of kamikaze ground drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Svoboda" (Freedom) battalion of the "Rubizh" (Frontier) offensive brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine hit a Russian tank with a Ukrainian kamikaze ground drone with an installed anti-tank mine.

The corresponding video was posted by the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

