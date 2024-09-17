British SAM AIM-132 ASRAAM system destroys Russian reconnaissance drone. VIDEO
A video with fragments of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of the British SAM AIM-132 ASRAAM has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a launch that resulted in the destruction of a Russian reconnaissance UAV.
"Quite a rare video showing the AIM-132 ASRAAM anti-aircraft missile system on the Supacat HMT platform destroying a Russian reconnaissance UAV. These systems were donated by our British friends," the commentary to the video reads.
