Soldiers of 109th TDF eliminated enemy manpower in dugouts and abandoned buildings. VIDEO
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Birds of Odin" group of the UAV unit of the 109th separate brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces continue to successfully destroy enemy manpower. The soldiers used kamikaze drones to attack Russian invaders hiding in dugouts and abandoned buildings.
The corresponding video was posted on the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .
The soldiers of the 35th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian tank today, but the surviving enemy crew tried to hide in an abandoned building. However, the Ukrainian defenders attacked the hideout with a kamikaze drone along with the occupiers.
