ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11012 visitors online
News Video War
4 660 2

Soldiers of 109th TDF eliminated enemy manpower in dugouts and abandoned buildings. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen from the "Birds of Odin" group of the UAV unit of the 109th separate brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces continue to successfully destroy enemy manpower. The soldiers used kamikaze drones to attack Russian invaders hiding in dugouts and abandoned buildings.

The corresponding video was posted on the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

The soldiers of the 35th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian tank today, but the surviving enemy crew tried to hide in an abandoned building. However, the Ukrainian defenders attacked the hideout with a kamikaze drone along with the occupiers.

See also: Kamikaze drone destroys an enemy Zala Z-16 drone in the sky. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9051) liquidation (2382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 