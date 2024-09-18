Zelenskyy thanked everyone involved in attack on Toropets: Such accuracy that inspires. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked everyone involved in the destruction of a large warehouse of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Toropets, Tver region, Russia

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today I want to thank our soldiers who ensure our long-range capability. Last night's result in Russia was very important, and it is these things that weaken the enemy. I thank everyone involved. It's such an inspiring performance. Our special services: Security Service, DIU, Special Operations Forces - thank you!" Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on the night of September 18, drones of the SSU, DIU and the SOF destroyed a large warehouse of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry in Toropets, Tver Region, Russia.

