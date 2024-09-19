ENG
In Lviv, employee of TCRSS kicked civilian man twice in presence of policeman. VIDEO

In Lviv, an employee of the TCRSS, in the presence of a police officer, kicked a young man who was being detained twice.

According to Censor.NET, the actions of the authorities were filmed by eyewitnesses. The recording begins when the guy in the white T-shirt is already on the ground and men in uniform are trying to hold him. One of them kicks him twice and then walks towards the loyalists who are filming. Soon the incident stops - the men in uniform get into a red car, and the boy starts running away from the place of the attempted "detention".

