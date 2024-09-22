Shahed’s attack on Khmelnytskyi: roof of multi-storey building destroyed. VIDEO

As a result of a nighttime attack by the Shaheds in Khmelnytskyi, apartments in a high-rise building and cars were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin.

"The roof of a multi-storey building was destroyed," he said.

As reported, on the night of 22 September, Russian invaders attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with "shaheds", explosions were heard, and air defence forces were operating.

The day before, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had launched "chessmen" from the northern and southern directions. It was also reported that at night the enemy attacked the Poltava region with a UAV, damaging the energy infrastructure. In the Kyiv region, a house was damaged by falling debris.

According to the Air Force, 71 out of 80 Shaheds were destroyed at night, and another 6 were lost in the area.