Tossed turret of Russia’s newest T-90M tank stuck with its muzzle in ground after Ukrainian drone hit. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the latest Russian T-90M tank in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destroyed armoured vehicle was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the detonation, the tank's turret was tossed and stuck with its muzzle in the ground.

"The best tank in the world. Just look at the quality of the disassembly! The muzzle of the tossed turret of a Russian T-90M tank that has no analogue stuck almost vertical in the ground after a Ukrainian drone hit and a powerful detonation of the 'pride of the Russian defence industry'. Pokrovsk direction of the front, Donetsk region," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd SMB stopped enemy’s assault with help of UAV: Electronic warfare and armor did not help occupiers. VIDEO