Zelenskyy meets with Organization of American States Secretary General Almagro on sidelines of UN General Assembly. VIDEO

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro.

Zelenskyy thanked the Secretary-General for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"Thank you very much for your help in attracting our other partners to participate. It is very important," the President said.

The parties also discussed how to preserve the unity of the international community for the sake of peace and the effectiveness of global efforts.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the Peace Formula.

In addition, Zelenskyy shared with Almagro plans for the second Peace Summit.

As a reminder, the Future Summit is taking place in New York on September 22-23 as part of the UN General Assembly's high-level events.

The Organization of American States (OAS) is an international organization in the Western Hemisphere that was established on April 30, 1948, at the IX Inter-American Conference in Bogota, Colombia, on the basis of the Pan-American Union, which had existed since 1890.

Today, the OAS unites 35 states: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Haiti, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Grenada, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Canada, and the United States, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, El Salvador, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, and the United States. Until 1962, the Republic of Cuba participated in the work of the OAS.

The Institute of Permanent Observers to the OAS was introduced in 1971. The Organization has 72 observers from Europe, America and Asia, including Ukraine (since May 1994).

