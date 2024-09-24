Singer Grosu became "official representative of Ukrainian culture in New York": Foreign Ministry says she is not diplomat. VIDEO

Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu has announced that she has become the official representative of Ukrainian culture in New York.

According to Censor.NET, she posted this on Instagram.

"From now on, I am the official representative of Ukrainian culture in New York. I will try to do my best," she said in the video.

The singer also attended a dinner party with New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that Grosu does not hold any full-time or part-time positions in the system of bodies of the diplomatic service of Ukraine performing diplomatic or consular functions.

"Honestly, there are better things to do in New York than refute nonsense. But since it's scattered everywhere, here it is:

"We do not know where the information that the singer Alina Grosu 'received a diplomatic post in New York' came from. Given the resonance of this information in the media, we must officially clarify that Alina Grosu does not hold any full-time or part-time positions in the system of the diplomatic service of Ukraine to perform diplomatic or consular functions," he said.

