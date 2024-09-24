Soldiers of 66th SMB destroy enemy armored vehicle with two UAVs. VIDEO
UAV operators of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle.
Ukrainian defenders attacked the invaders' armoured vehicle with two kamikaze drones, after which the Russian equipment caught fire, Censor.NET reports.
