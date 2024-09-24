Zelenskyy on Russia’s strike on Kharkiv: UN General Assembly talks about security, but we just need to stop terror

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy comments on Russia's strike on Kharkiv, which killed 3 people, more than 20 were wounded.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Another Russian strike on Kharkiv. The targets for Russian bombs are a residential building, a bakery, a stadium... That is, the ordinary life of ordinary people. Russia is a terrorist and confirms this every day with its own actions, its choice to fight and try to expand the war," he said.

Zelenskyy said that the rescue operation is currently underway.

"At the moment, we know about three dead and 24 injured. My condolences to all the families and friends.



There is a lot of talk at the UN General Assembly about collective efforts for security and the future. But we just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future. We need Russia to stop this criminal and unprovoked aggression that violates all global rules. And I thank all the states, all the leaders who help us protect the lives of our people from Russian strikes," the President summarized.

On September 24, 2024, it was reported that Russian troops were bombing residential areas of Kharkiv.

Later it became known that the shelling killed 3 people, more than 20 were injured.