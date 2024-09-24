ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11437 visitors online
News Video War
2 599 1

Border guards destroy occupiers’ car and enemy hideouts in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, heavy bombers and FPV drones of the Revenge border guards destroyed enemy equipment and hideouts.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Toilet with occupier flies into air after drone hit. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1089) elimination (5047)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 