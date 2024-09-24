Border guards destroy occupiers’ car and enemy hideouts in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, heavy bombers and FPV drones of the Revenge border guards destroyed enemy equipment and hideouts.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
