Girl in subway during flight of missiles over Kyiv works on laptop, placing it on escalator balustrade. VIDEO

A video of a girl working on a laptop in the subway during the morning rocket attack was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording, made by a subway passenger, shows that in addition to the laptop, there is a phone, a woman's handbag, and a cup of coffee on the balustrade.

"The situation: missiles are flying over Kyiv. Meanwhile, the most responsible nation in the world: deadlines are burning, work is being done. Ukrainians will not be broken!" the commentary to the post reads.

Read also on Censor.NET: Explosions occurred in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky region: Alert was raised due to MiG-31K take-off (updated)