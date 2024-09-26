Girl in subway during flight of missiles over Kyiv works on laptop, placing it on escalator balustrade. VIDEO
A video of a girl working on a laptop in the subway during the morning rocket attack was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording, made by a subway passenger, shows that in addition to the laptop, there is a phone, a woman's handbag, and a cup of coffee on the balustrade.
"The situation: missiles are flying over Kyiv. Meanwhile, the most responsible nation in the world: deadlines are burning, work is being done. Ukrainians will not be broken!" the commentary to the post reads.
Read also on Censor.NET: Explosions occurred in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky region: Alert was raised due to MiG-31K take-off (updated)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password