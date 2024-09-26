Moldovan citizen turned up at full volume of "Oh, there’s red viburnum in meadow" for Russian "peacekeepers": "This is how you should pass this motherfucking Transnistrian checkpoint". VIDEO

A Moldovan citizen, passing by a checkpoint of Russian "peacekeepers", turned on the Ukrainian song "Oh, in the meadow there is a red viburnum" at full volume for the Russians.

According to Censor.NET, they reacted to such actions and stopped the man's car a few hundred metres away and expressed their intention to detain him for filming the checkpoint.

"I am a citizen of Moldova, you are a citizen of Russia, f**k, and you are going to detain me on the territory of my country? You must be confused. Let's f**king scatter and I'll leave," the man told the "peacekeepers".

After a minute-long verbal altercation, the Moldovan got into the car and drove away.

"This is the way to pass this motherfucking Transnistrian checkpoint," he commented on the situation as he drove away from the Russian military.

Warning: Strong language!

