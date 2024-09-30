ENG
Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian Pion SPG. VIDEO

Drone operators of one of the Ukrainian Defence Forces' units detected a Russian 203mm Pion SPG that was firing at Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhzhia direсtion and aimed rocket artillery at it.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the social network.

