Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian Pion SPG. VIDEO
Drone operators of one of the Ukrainian Defence Forces' units detected a Russian 203mm Pion SPG that was firing at Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhzhia direсtion and aimed rocket artillery at it.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the social network.
